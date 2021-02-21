Argentina health minister resigns amid COVID-19 vaccine scandal

AMN
Argentina’s Health Minister Gines Gonzalez Garcia has resigned after the growing scandal around the Covid-19 vaccination, puts a spotlight on wider fears in the region over corruption and access to vaccines, which are in short supply. The reports said that the people had been able to use connections to get access to COVID-19 vaccines to which they were not entitled.
In his defense, he posted a letter on Twitter saying that individuals were able to sidestep proper procedures for vaccinations due to “unintended confusion” in his office while he was away.
The Health Minister gave his resignation late Friday after allegations were made in the media of at least ten people receiving vaccinations without following the proper procedure.