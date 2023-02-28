Argentina captain Lionel Messi bags best FIFA football player award

AMN

Argentina captain Lionel Messi has been named the best player in men’s football by FIFA, at The Best FIFA Football Awards in Paris yesterday. Messi won this award for his outstanding performances in men’s football from August 2021 to December 2022. The 35-year-old forward scored two goals in the final against France.

France’s Kylian Mbappe, also nominated for the highly anticipated award of the night, netted a hat-trick in the World Cup final. However, Mbappe’s achievement was overshadowed as Messi finally won the most coveted trophy. Spain’s Alexia Putellas won the best women’s player award for the second year in a row.