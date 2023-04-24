Archery World Cup: India get 2 golds, 1 silver and 1 bronze medals at Turkiye’s Antalya

AMN

The Indian men’s recurve team finished with a silver medal after losing to China by the narrowest of margins in a shoot-off at the Archery World Cup 2023 Stage 1 in Antalya, Turkey on Sunday.

The men’s recurve team, comprising Tarundeep Rai, Atanu Das and Dhiraj Bommadevara, lost 4-5 to the Chinese team of Li Zhongyuan, Qi Xiangshuo and Wei Shahoxu.

Later, in the men’s individual recurve event, Dhiraj beat Kazakhstan’s Ilfat Abdullin, 7-3 to grab a bronze medal.

India finished with two golds, one silver and one bronze from Stage 1 of the meet.