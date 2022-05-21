Archery World Cup 2022: Indian men’s compound team wins successive gold medals

The Indian men’s compound team won gold medal in Archery World Cup 2022 Stage-Two in Gwangju, South Korea today. The Indian team came from behind, after trailing in first two sets, to prevail over France by two points in an intense finish to win the gold medal in successive World Cup stages. Fourth-seeded Indian men’s team, comprising Abhishek Verma, Aman Saini, and Rajat Chauhan repeated the Stage-One final. They took over with an immaculate finish in the third end sealing a 232-230 win over their sixth-seeded rivals, Adrien Gontier, Jean Philippe Boulch, and Qentin Baraer. The same Indian trio had defeated France by one point, in the last World Cup final at Antalya in April this year.

The team of Abhishek Verma and Avneet Kaur also won the bronze in the mixed event. They beat higher-seeded Turkey’s Amircan Haney and Ayse Bera Suzer 156-155. For Kaur, this was her second bronze having won a team bronze in the women’s event earlier.

The Indian Women’s compound team of Avneet Kaur, Muskan Kirar, and Priya Gurjar have also won a team bronze in the recurve section at the World Cup Stage Two.