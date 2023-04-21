इंडियन आवाज़     21 Apr 2023 04:13:40      انڈین آواز
Arabs celebrate Eid Al Fitr today

AMN / WEB DESK

The crescent moon has been sighted in Saudi Arabia, meaning that Thursday was the last day of the holy month, with Eid Al-Fitr celebrations to begin on Friday, April 21, 2023, the Crescent Sighting Committee announced.

Eid Al-Fitr prayers will be held across the Kingdom just after the sunrise on Friday amid elaborate arrangements for the occasion.
Earlier, the Supreme Court on Wednesday called on Muslims across Saudi Arabia to sight the Shawwal crescent moon on Thursday evening, Ramadan 29, 1444 Hijri, corresponding to April 20, 2023.
In an announcement, the Supreme Court called on anyone who sights the crescent moon by naked eye or through binoculars to report to the nearest court and register their testimony.

The committee responsible for sighting the moon in the UAE has declared that Eid Al Fitr will occur on Friday, April 21. They have also announced that the first day of the tenth month of the Islamic calendar, Shawwal, will also begin on the same day.

In addition, the last day of Ramadan will be on Thursday, April 20. The committee, which comprises astronomers, court officials, and advisers from the Emirates’ Islamic authority, spotted the new crescent moon on Thursday evening, signifying the start of Shawwal.

Shawwal crescent moon sighted, Eid Al-Fitr on Friday

As Shawwal 3 falls on Sunday, employees from both public and private sectors will return to work on Monday, April 24. The official holidays were scheduled to begin from Ramadan 29 (April 20) and continue until the third day of Shawwal.

Eid Al Fitr signifies the end of the Islamic month of fasting and the start of the tenth month of Shawwal, according to the Islamic calendar. Streets are decorated with colorful lights and banners, and markets are stocked with traditional sweets and treats. Eid-Ul-Fitr will be celebrated with the same joy and enthusiasm as it has been for centuries. It is a festival that brings people together and reminds us of the importance of kindness, generosity and compassion. Across the UAE, the occasion is celebrated city-wide with various events.

