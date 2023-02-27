इंडियन आवाज़     27 Feb 2023 11:23:39      انڈین آواز
Approx 75% polling recorded in Assembly elections in Meghalaya

AMN

The polling thought peaceful in general was marred by stray incidents reported in some districts of Meghalaya.

As per the initial information Over 83.36 percent polling has been reported till the last report came in. Chief Electoral Officer Nagaland, V Shashank Shekhar said the voting process was by and large peaceful, barring some incidents at Wokha, Monyakshu, Mon and Athoizu.

One cop has been killed and three others injured in a road accident when their vehicle met with an accident while returning from polls.

In Meghalaya, approximately 75 percent of polling was reported during today’s polling. Meghalaya Chief Electoral Officer Frederick Roy Kharkongor said the percentage is likely to go up as the polling is still continuing at some places. The final figures will be known only tomorrow. Addressing the media conference, he said the polling was largely incident free. He highlighted that amidst apprehensions, the polling in six polling stations on the Assam border went on smoothly with the help of the Assam authorities.

Talking about efforts to reach out to electors, he said, at some places special bridges were set up, forest guards accompanied poll parties and 120 all-women polling stations, 60 model polling stations. He further said, home voting was allowed. He said, women voters surpassed while the first five early voters and first-timers have been given voter medals.

He said EVMs have started coming back and 22 companies of armed forces will be kept for counting, which will be taken place on the 2nd of March.

Over complaints, the CEO informed that two group clashes were reported in which over 30 people were arrested and there were a few other stray incidents.

