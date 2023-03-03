इंडियन आवाज़     03 Mar 2023 04:10:17      انڈین آواز
AP Global Investors Summit: CM Jagan Promises Business friendly environment in state

Our Correspondent

Visakhapatnam: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy has assured the business tycoons that there is no threat to investments in his state.

Speaking at the Global Investors Conference, here CM said that there are sustainable development opportunities in AP. He said that AP has plenty of water resources and geographically suitable for industries.

He said that there are already 6 ports and 4 more ports are coming up. He said that there is also no dearth of skilled youth in the state. Jagan revealed that if 11 industrial corridors are coming up in the country, 3 of them are going to come up in AP.

“We have received 340 investment proposals worth Rs 13 lakh crores, providing employment to 6 lakh people across 20 sectors” , said CM

A two-day global investor conference kicked off in the city on Friday. Prominent industrialists from different parts of the country are attending the conference which is being held at the engineering college grounds of Andhra University.

Visakhapatnam city, which is hosting the Global Investors Summit (GIS) have been flooded with huge hoardings to drive home a strong marketing message to visiting dignitaries as to why Andhra Pradesh was ideal for setting up industries across sectors.

Messages that greet visitors are loud and clear. They range from ‘Advantage Andhra Pradesh — Where Abundance Meets Prosperity’, ‘AP’s No. 1 rank in Ease of Doing Business’ for the three consecutive years based on stakeholders’ feedback, ‘Industry-centric policies with a proactive government steering the state’, ‘Registering 11.43% GSDP growth rate which is the highest in the country’.

Story is edited by Andalib Akhter

