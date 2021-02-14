AP: CM announces ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh to next of kin of those who killed in Kurnool road accident

AMN
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S Jagan Mohan Reddy has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh to the kin of persons who died in the Kurnool accident today. In the mishap, 14 people including a child died in the early hours today in Kurnool district. The accident took place near a village in Veldurti Mandal of Kurnool district.
According to the reports, the minibus which was carrying 18 people hit the road divider at a high speed and collided with the lorry coming from the opposite direction.
The police have been investigating what could be the exact reason for the accident – either the driver was sleepy or if there was a tyre burst.