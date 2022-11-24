Anwar Ibrahim sworn in as Malaysia’s new Prime-Minister

Malaysia’s opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim was sworn in as the country’s new Prime Minister on Thursday. The new leader was appointed by King Al-Sultan Abdullah, after elections over the weekend resulted in an unprecedented hung parliament.

Neither Mr Anwar nor ex-premier Muhyiddin Yassin had won the simple majority needed to form a government. After speaking to several lawmaker, the constitutional monarch, King Abdullah gave consent to appoint the 75-year-old leader Anwar Ibrahim as the 10th Prime Minister of Malaysia . Mr Anwar was deputy prime minister in the 1990s and the official prime minister-in-waiting in 2018.