Anushka Kaushik learns Bhojpuri for film ‘Patna Shukla’

After ‘Ghar Waapsi’, ‘Thar’ and ‘Crash Course’, Anushka Kaushik is currently busy with the shoot of her next show—Arbaaz Khan’s Patna Shukla. Anushka will be seen working alongside Raveena Tandon in this engaging social drama based on an educational scam. To prepare for this role, she personally interacted with a few students who were the victims. And to do justice to her character, she also learnt Bhojpuri accent.

Anushka shares, “I feel for any actor who is picking up a character from a place that they have never been to, one should work on the accent because a fake one is quite obvious.” Starring Raveena Tandon, Anushka Kaushik, Satish Kaushik, Chandan Roy Sanyal and Jatin Goswami, amongst others, ‘Patna Shukla’ is expected to go on floors by the end of this year