FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     19 Nov 2022 01:00:00      انڈین آواز

Anushka Kaushik learns Bhojpuri for film ‘Patna Shukla’

Leave a comment
Published On: By
Image
@actressesduniya

After ‘Ghar Waapsi’, ‘Thar’ and ‘Crash Course’, Anushka Kaushik is currently busy with the shoot of her next show—Arbaaz Khan’s Patna Shukla. Anushka will be seen working alongside Raveena Tandon in this engaging social drama based on an educational scam. To prepare for this role, she personally interacted with a few students who were the victims. And to do justice to her character, she also learnt Bhojpuri accent.

Anushka shares, “I feel for any actor who is picking up a character from a place that they have never been to, one should work on the accent because a fake one is quite obvious.” Starring Raveena Tandon, Anushka Kaushik, Satish Kaushik, Chandan Roy Sanyal and Jatin Goswami, amongst others, ‘Patna Shukla’ is expected to go on floors by the end of this year

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

فیفا ورلڈ کپ اور قطر- FIFA

روہیل اکبر قطر کے شہر دوحہ میں فٹ بال کا عالمی میلہ سجنے جا ...

زراعت کو درپیش چیلنج اور اسکا ادراک

عندلیب اختر ہندوستان میں زراعت کاشعبہ ریڑھ کی ہڈی کی حیثیت ...

 امیر ملک میں غربت کیسی ہوتی ہے؟

Photo: UNICEF ایشیائی او ر دیگر ترقی پذیر ملکوں میں یہ غلط فہمی ع ...

MARQUEE

‘SARANG – Festival of India in Republic of Korea’ enthralls art, music lovers in South Korea

‘SARANG – Festival of India in Republic of Korea’ enthralls art, music lovers in South Korea

AMN / WEB DESK Indian Embassy in Seoul, South Korea organized annual flagship cultural program ‘SARANG ...

1.62 crore tourists visited J&K since Jan 2022, highest in 75 years

1.62 crore tourists visited J&K since Jan 2022, highest in 75 years

AMN Kashmir tourism era seems to be returning as after three decades, Kashmir Valley is attracting lakhs of ...

Varanasi nominated as first-ever SCO Tourism and Cultural Capital

Varanasi nominated as first-ever SCO Tourism and Cultural Capital

Our Correspondent Varanasi has been nominated as the first-ever Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Tou ...

MEDIA

US: Ex-Congwoman of Indian origin Tulsi Gabbard joins Fox News

AMN / WEB DESK Former Hawaii congresswoman of Indian origin Tulsi Gabbard has joined Fox News as a paid con ...

DIGIPUB India condemns Delhi police action on The Wire editors

The Wire, its founder Siddharth Varadarajan, its founder editors Sidharth Bhatia and MK Venu and its deputy ed ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

ISRO launches first ever private Rocket from Sriharikota

AMN / WEB DESK India's first ever private Vikram Suborbital rocket was launched at 11 30 today from the Sat ...

DRDO conducts maiden flight-test of Phase-II Ballistic Missile Defence interceptor

AMN / Odisha coast Defence Research & Development Organisation, DRDO conducted a successful maiden flig ...

@Powered By: Logicsart