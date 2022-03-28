Anurag Thakur launches ‘Training for Emirates Jobs And Skills’ at Dubai Expo

AMN

Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Singh Thakur today launched TEJAS (Training for Emirates Jobs And Skills) at Dubai Expo. In his address, Mr. Thakur said, this project is aimed at skilling, certification and overseas employment of Indians.

The minister said that India has a youthful population and the government’s focus is on to skill the population and provide the world with a large skilled workforce from India. He said that Tejas aims at creating a ten thousand strong Indian workforce in the United Arab Emirate during the initial phase.

Mr. Thakur held a discussion with the Minister of State for International Cooperation in the Government of UAE, Ms Reem Al Hashimi. He also held a series of discussions on investment opportunities with industry leaders from film and entertainment space in India and UAE.