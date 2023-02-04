Anurag Thakur launches theme song of Khelo India Winter Games beginning in Gulmarg, Kashmir

The 3rd edition of Khelo India Winter Games is scheduled to be held from the 10th to the 14th February is supported by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports. One thousand 500 athletes from across the country will take part in the games.

The Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Anurag Singh Thakur along with the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha and other dignitaries today launched the Mascot, Theme Song and Jersey for the 3rd edition of Khelo India Winter Games at Raj Bhawan, Jammu.

The event marks the beginning of the biggest sporting extravaganza at the world-famous Ski resorts of Gulmarg in the Baramulla district of Kashmir division from the 10th of this month. During the launch ceremony, Anurag Singh Thakur said, Khelo India Winter Games is a part of Khelo India Abhiyaan, a thought of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to encourage youth towards games and make India an emerging soft sports power on the global stage.

Thakur also said that in the last eight years, the mindset of the families related to the youth’s participation in games has changed considerably which has been possible through Khelo India Abhiyaan, Fit India Campaign launched by Prime Minister, Narendra Modi who has not only refined sports infrastructure in India but is encouraging youth towards games especially through his interactions with the players before they are participating in big tournaments of international level.

The 3rd edition of Khelo India Winter Games is scheduled to be held from the 10th to the 14th of this month and is supported by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports and is being organised by the Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council as well as the Winter Games Association of Jammu and Kashmir. Around one thousand 500 athletes from across the country will take part in the games.

The main attractions during the mega event are a snowshoe race, ice skating, ice hockey, skiing, nordic ski, snowboarding, ski mountaineering and ice stock among others during the 5-day mega event. Nine sports events will feature in the Winter Games. The 1st edition of the Khelo India Winter Games took place in 2020 and hosts Jammu and Kashmir topped both editions of the games so far.

The event will go a long way in further increasing the tourist footfall in the world-famous ski destination Gulmarg, besides giving a flip to the Adventure tourism of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.