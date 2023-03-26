इंडियन आवाज़     26 Mar 2023 04:35:44      انڈین آواز
Anurag Thakur criticizes Congress for defending Rahul Gandhi over his Lok Sabha membership termination

Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Singh Thakur has criticized the Congress leaders for defending Rahul Gandhi over his Lok Sabha (LS) membership termination.

In a series of tweets, Mr. Thakur said, it is an utter disrespect towards the judiciary and people. He also accused Mr. Gandhi of employing publicity gimmicks.

Citing a previous case to support his argument, Mr Thakur said that in the 2013 Lily Thomas Vs Union of India case, the Supreme Court has set aside Section 8(4) of the Representation of the People Act. He said, this section once protected convicted legislators from disqualification on account of their pending appeal.
The Minister added, as per judgment, disqualification is automatically effective from the date of conviction.
Mr. Thakur reiterated that Mr. Gandhi is not the first to face disqualification and the Government of India and LS have no role to play in this as they cannot suspend or revoke disqualification.
He said that the LS speaker is bound by the RP Act and SC judgment to issue membership termination orders. 

