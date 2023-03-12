Anurag Singh Thakur raises questions over suspension of BBC star anchor Gary Lineker

File Pic

Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Singh Thakur has raised questions over the suspension of BBC star anchor Gary Lineker for his social media activity. In a series of tweets, Mr Thakur said, it is interesting to see how the BBC which makes lofty claims about journalistic objectivity and independence suspend its anchor.

He also said that in yet another interesting exhibit, BBC suspended the airing of a documentary it shot over fears that it would anger a section of society.

Mr Thakur said, fake narrative settings and ethical journalism are inherently contradictory. The Minister said, those indulging in malicious propaganda forged in concocted facts can obviously never be expected to have the moral fibre or the courage to stand up for journalistic independence.