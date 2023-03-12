इंडियन आवाज़     12 Mar 2023 08:49:38      انڈین آواز
Anurag Singh Thakur raises questions over suspension of BBC star anchor Gary Lineker

File Pic

Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Singh Thakur has raised questions over the suspension of BBC star anchor Gary Lineker for his social media activity. In a series of tweets, Mr Thakur said, it is interesting to see how the BBC which makes lofty claims about journalistic objectivity and independence suspend its anchor.

He also said that in yet another interesting exhibit, BBC suspended the airing of a documentary it shot over fears that it would anger a section of society.

Mr Thakur said, fake narrative settings and ethical journalism are inherently contradictory. The Minister said, those indulging in malicious propaganda forged in concocted facts can obviously never be expected to have the moral fibre or the courage to stand up for journalistic independence.

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

Both the baby and Zahhad, who delivered the child, are doing well, Zahhad’s partner Ziya Paval said. However ...

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

Staff Reporter With Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off, the World’s Longest River Cruise-MV G ...

PM flags off World's Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

PM flags off World’s Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

"India has great potential in waterways transport" MV Ganga Vilas began its journey from Varanasi and to tr ...

Anurag Singh Thakur raises questions over suspension of BBC star anchor Gary Lineker

File Pic Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Singh Thakur has raised questions over the suspensio ...

