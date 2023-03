Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Singh Thakur today said that Rahul Gandhi defamed India in foreign countries to hide his failures.

Talking to the media in New Delhi, Mr Thakur alleged that he has taken a contract to defame India in a pre-planned manner. He said that his language, thoughts and working style are suspicious.

Mr Thakur added that he has been repeatedly casting aspersions on India and even at times of covid pandemic he raised questions at the government.