Anti-Taliban protests Jalalabad over Afghanistan new flag

At least three people are reported killed in Jalalabad during the city’s protests against the Taliban banner replacing Afghanistan’s national flag.

Anti-Taliban protests have expanded beyond Jalalabad to several other provinces.People are very upset that the national flag was taken down and that the Taliban flag, reports Al Jazeera

There were reports of hundreds of protesters taking to the streets over the same issue in Khost province.

In Jalalabad, at least three people have been reportedly killed and a dozen others wounded after shots fired at protest against removal of Afghan flag by Taliban.