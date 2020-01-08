In Assam, the participating teams have started arriving Guwahati for the third Khelo India Youth Games to begi ...
In Leh-Ladakh, Ladakh Scouts Regimental Centre (LSRC) won the bronze medal in Under-20 Boys category of the on ...
The organizer of the Khelo India Youth Games-2020 assured that no one should be worried about the security. Ta ...
This Book Fair is Asia’s biggest book fair and I am hopeful that this fair would soon become the world’s b ...
AMN / WEB DESK Renowned Hindi author Ganga Prasad Vimal was killed in a road accident in Sri Lanka. His dau ...
AMN The Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corporation, IRCTC, will operate and manage luxury train, Golden ...
QUTUB MINAR Staff Reporter / New Delhi The historic Qutb Minar came alive ...
Staff Writer / New Delhi President Ram Nath Kovind today gave away Dadasaheb Phalke to Veteran actor Am ...
Gujarati movie Hellaro gets best feature film award SUDHIR KUMAR / NEW DELHI Vice President M Venkai ...