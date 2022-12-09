‘Anonymity’, ‘Ability’ and ‘Austerity’ Are the Ornaments of a Civil Servant: President Murmu

97TH COMMON FOUNDATION COURSE AT LBSNAA

By Andalib Akhter

President Droupadi Murmu today said that good governance was the need of the hour. “Lack of good governance is the root of many of our social and economic problems. To understand the problems of the people, it is necessary to connect with the common people”, she said.

Addressing the closing ceremony of the 97th Foundation Course of the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration in Mussoorie, President said that ‘Anonymity’, ‘Ability’ and ‘Austerity’ are the ornaments of a civil servant. These qualities would give them self-confidence throughout the service period.

She advised officer trainees to be humble to connect with people. She said that only then they would be able to have conversations with them, understand their needs and work for their betterment.

The President said that the values which officer trainees have learned during the training should not be confined to theoretical scope. They would come across many challenges and difficulties while working for the people of the country. In those circumstances, they have to act with full confidence following these values. Leading India on the path of progress and development and paving the way for upliftment of the people of the country, is their constitutional duty as well as moral responsibility.

President told the trainee officers that when decisions are made keeping in mind the deprived sections of society, the objective will be fulfilled.

The President said that any work for the benefit of the society can be accomplished efficiently only when all the stakeholders are taken along. When officers would take their decisions keeping in mind the marginalized and deprived sections of the society, they would certainly be successful in achieving their goals.

Speaking about global warming and climate change, the President said that the whole world is struggling with these issues. There is an urgent need to take effective steps to solve these problems. She appealed to officers to fully implement steps taken by the Government of India for environment protection, to save our future.

The President launched various projects including polo ground, a new hostel block, and telemedicine facilities at LBSNAA, today. She performed puja Archana at Pragyeshvar Mahadev Temple and inaugurated Nakshatra Vatika at Rajbhawan.

In Nakshatra Vatika, 27 plants related to 27 Nakshatras are there including Kuchila, Amla, Gular, Jamun, Khair, Agar, Bamboo, Peepal, Banyan, Neem, and others. It reflects a unique blend of Indian spirituality, ancient wisdom, and nature conservation. Earlier, President Droupadi Murmu virtually inaugurated and laid foundation stone of 9 various development projects in Dehradun, last night.