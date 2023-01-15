Annual Meeting of World Economic Forum to begin on Monday at Davos

AMN/ WEB DESK

The Annual Meeting of World Economic Forum (WEF) will begin on Monday at Davos in Switzerland. The meeting will continue till 20th of January. The theme for this year’s WEF meeting is, ‘Cooperation in a Fragmented World’.

The congregation of experts, academics, investors, political and business leaders will discuss some of the pressing issues the world is facing today, such as the Russia-Ukraine crisis, global inflation and climate change and promote innovative solutions.

Global leaders taking part in the meeting include, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, European Parliament President Roberta Metsola, South Africa President Cyril M Ramaphosa, Spain Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol, Swiss President Alain Berset and Finland Prime Minister Sanna Marin. Strong participation of leaders from India is expected at the summit.

In a statement ahead of the meeting, WEF Founder and Executive Chairman Klaus Schwab said, they see the manifold political, economic and social forces creating increased fragmentation on a global and national level. To address the root causes of this erosion of trust, they need to reinforce cooperation between the government and business sectors, creating the conditions for a strong and durable recovery. He added that at the same time, there must be the recognition that economic development needs to be made more resilient, and more sustainable and nobody should be left behind.