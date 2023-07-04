Annual Kanwar Yatra begins in different parts of India

AMN / WEB DESK

The 12-day long annual Kanwar Yatra began today in different parts of the country. Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh governments have made elaborate arrangements to manage huge rush of pilgrims.

The Kanwar Yatra will pass through Delhi, Meerut, Saharanpur, Ghaziabad, Shamli and Bhagpat districts in Uttar Pradesh. Devotees participating in the yatra will collect the sacred water from the river Ganga.

Devotees chant slogans in praise of Lord Shiv and sing bhajans and kirtans while taking part in the yatra.

While most of the people cover this yatra on foot, some opt for personal vehicles in case they are not able to walk long distances. Many NGOs also come forward to assist the kanwars in their pilgrimage at various points along the way to the destination, providing makeshift accommodation, food, water and tea.

In Uttarakhand, a large number of Kanwariyas are expected to visit the state this year. The State government has completed all preparations for the yatra.

Akashvani correspondent reports, Kanwariyas have already started arriving in the State to collect holly Ganga water. This time the state government has made special arrangements for the Kanwar Yatra.

On reaching Haridwar today flowers will be showered on the kanwariyas by helicopter. For the convenience of the devotees, the administration has made all basic facilities in the entire Mela area. To beat the heat water sprinklers have been arranged at various places for kanwariyas.

Keeping in view the security, the district administration has divided the entire Mela area into 12 superzones, 33 zones, and 153 sectors. Director General of Police Ashok Kumar said that the entire Mela area will be monitored with drone cameras. Mr. Kumar said that action will be taken against those who create a ruckus during the Kanwar Yatra.

It may be recalled that on the day of Mahashivratri, the Kavad Yatra will end with the Jala Abhishek performed by the Kanwadis in the temples of their areas.

The Uttar Pradesh government has made elaborate arrangements for the Kanwar Yatra. Police are keeping strict vigil on the entire Yatra route.

Just before the starting of the Yatra the DGP and the principal secretary home held meetings with all the senior police officials of the state and ask them to remain extra vigilant during the kavad Yatra.

The government has already banned the sale of meat in the open on the routes which have been reserved for the Kanwar Yatra. Many routes have been diverted and some are blocked also. Police has set up temporary police outposts at the entry points and district-sharing border with Bihar and Jharkhand.

Along with Varanasi, the local administration in Ayodhya and Sitapur has also made a systematic action plan in coordination with the temple administration.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has asked the officials to install CCTV cameras on the yatra route and also deploy divers. He said that the places for setting up of Kanwar camps should be marked in advance so that traffic is not obstructed.

Last year during Shravan, about one crore devotees of Lord Shiva offered worship at Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi, and nearly six lakh people visited the temple every Monday during the holy month.