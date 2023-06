AMN

Two -day long annual Hemis Monastery Festival, known as Hemis Tseschu is being celebrated with great religious fervor and gaiety in Ladakh. Grand prayers, performance of sacred mask dances and exhibition of Thanka or mural Painting being held to mark the occasion of birth anniversary of Guru Padma Sambhava.

This centuries-old monastic festival is one of major attractions of foreign tourists who visit Ladakh at this time to witness the grand Hemis Monastery Festival.