AMN/ WEB DESK

The Annual Amarnath Yatra will begin tomorrow from both Baltal and Pahalgam routes in Jammu and Kashmir. Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha flagged off first batch of pilgrims from Bhagwati Nagar base camp in Jammu this morning.

Talking to Akashvani News, Amarnath Shrine Board CEO Mandeep Kumar Bhandari said, over 3 lakh pilgrims have already registered for the yatra.