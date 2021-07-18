Annual 5 day Haj pilgrimage begins in Saudi Arabia

WEB DESK

The annual five-day Haj pilgrimage began on Sunday in Saudi Arabia on a drastically reduced scale due to Coronavirus pandemic globally. Saudi authorities have restricted annual pilgrimage to 60 thousands local residents between the age of 18 and 65. Only those people are allowed to take part in pilgrimage who have been vaccinated. The pilgrims are now converging at Mina who began their journey from holy city of Mecca. They will spend the night there and move towards plains of Arafat at dawn tomorrow for the day’s main ritual of Haj-reciting prayers.

Saudi authorities have put in place strict health norms to prevent spread of coronavirus during Haj pilgrimage. Around 2.5 million pilgrims including record two lakh pilgrims from India performed Haj in 2019 before the outbreak of Coronavirus pandemic.