Anish Thoppani clinches silver medal in U-15 category at Badminton Asia Junior Championships

AMN

Indian shuttler Anish Thoppani clinched a silver medal in the under-15 category at the Badminton Asia Junior Championships in Nonthaburi, Thailand on Sunday.

Anish lost the men’s singles final against Chinese Taipei’s Chung-Hsiang Yih 8-21, 24-22, 19-21 to settle for silver.

India’s under-17 men’s duo Arsh Mohammad and Sanskar Sraswat also lost the final to secure a silver medal.

Unnati Hooda is taking on Sarunrak Vitidsarn of Thailand in the Women’s Under-17 singles gold medal clash. The match is underway at present.

Yesterday Unnati created history at Junior Championships by becoming the first Indian to enter the Under-17 singles final.