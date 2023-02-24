इंडियन आवाज़     24 Feb 2023 11:54:08      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Anirudh-Prashanth in doubles final; Medjedovic shocks No. 1 seed Tseng in singles of Bengaluru Open 

Leave a comment
Published On: By

Harpal Singh Bedi 

Bengaluru, 24 February : Anirudh Chandrasekhar and N Vijay Sundar Prashanth overpowered  fourth-seeded Arjun Kadhe and Max Neuchrist 7-6 (1), 4-6, 10-2  to move into the doubles final of the  DafaNews Bengaluru Open at the KSLTA Stadium here on Friday. 

Anirudh and Prashanth registered a hard-fought win in an exciting three-setter semi-final against the Indo-Austrian pair and will play the final on Saturday.
In singles quarter-finals, Hamad Medjedovic of Serbia toppled No. 1 seed Chun-Hsin Tseng of Taipei. Medjedovic employed his power-packed serve and ground shots to telling effect to carve a 6-1, 6-2 win over his fancied opponent. The extent of Medjedovic’s dominance was evident from the fact that he managed to effect five breaks in the match.

Medjedovic will face Max Purcell in the semi-finals on Saturday. Purcell, the defending doubles champion in Wimbledon, outperformed Luca Nardi of Italy 6-2, 6-0. Earlier, second seeded James Duckworth of Australia, who was once ranked No. 46 in the world, also entered the Last-4 with a clinical 6-4, 6-1 win over Dimitar Kuzmanov of Bulgaria. 
Another Australian James McCabe, who came through qualifiers, also booked his berth in the semi-finals, beating Harold Mayot France 6-3, 7-6 (4). 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

ترکیہ کا زلزلہ: دہلی اور لاہور کیلئے سبق

افتخار گیلانی فروری کو ترکیہ کے جنوب مشرقی صوبوں اور شام م ...

سونےکی اسمگلنگ کے گروہ کا پردہ فاش- Gold Smuggling racket

ڈائریکٹوریٹ آف ریونیو انٹیلی جنس (ڈی آر آئی) نے نیپال کی سرحد ...

ترکیہ میں زلزلے کے بعد 15 لاکھ افراد بے گھر: یو این ماہرین

ترکیہ میں 6 فروری کو آنے والے زلزلے سے ہلاکتوں کی تعداد 41,000 س ...

MARQUEE

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

Both the baby and Zahhad, who delivered the child, are doing well, Zahhad’s partner Ziya Paval said. However ...

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

Staff Reporter With Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off, the World’s Longest River Cruise-MV G ...

PM flags off World’s Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

PM flags off World’s Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

"India has great potential in waterways transport" MV Ganga Vilas began its journey from Varanasi and to tr ...

MEDIA

I-T survey on BBC: Income, profits not commensurate with operations in India, says Govt

AMN / WEB DESKAn income Tax Department survey on BBC has revealed that despite substantial consumption of cont ...

BBC reacts to income tax ‘survey’ at Delhi, Mumbai offices: ‘We hope to have…’

Opposition parties slam govt over IT survey AMN / WEB DESK The BBC News said on Tuesday said that it ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Serum Institute to establish centre of excellence for Infectious Diseases & Pandemic Preparedness in Hyderabad

AMN Serum Institute of India has announced the establishment of a Dr. Cyrus Poonawalla Centre of Excellence ...

Govt to set up north India’s first nuclear plant at Gorakhpur village in Haryana

AMN / WEB DESK The government is going to set up north India's first nuclear plant at Gorakhpur village of ...

@Powered By: Logicsart