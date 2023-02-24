Anirudh-Prashanth in doubles final; Medjedovic shocks No. 1 seed Tseng in singles of Bengaluru Open 

Harpal Singh Bedi

Bengaluru, 24 February : Anirudh Chandrasekhar and N Vijay Sundar Prashanth overpowered fourth-seeded Arjun Kadhe and Max Neuchrist 7-6 (1), 4-6, 10-2 to move into the doubles final of the DafaNews Bengaluru Open at the KSLTA Stadium here on Friday.

Anirudh and Prashanth registered a hard-fought win in an exciting three-setter semi-final against the Indo-Austrian pair and will play the final on Saturday.

In singles quarter-finals, Hamad Medjedovic of Serbia toppled No. 1 seed Chun-Hsin Tseng of Taipei. Medjedovic employed his power-packed serve and ground shots to telling effect to carve a 6-1, 6-2 win over his fancied opponent. The extent of Medjedovic’s dominance was evident from the fact that he managed to effect five breaks in the match.

Medjedovic will face Max Purcell in the semi-finals on Saturday. Purcell, the defending doubles champion in Wimbledon, outperformed Luca Nardi of Italy 6-2, 6-0. Earlier, second seeded James Duckworth of Australia, who was once ranked No. 46 in the world, also entered the Last-4 with a clinical 6-4, 6-1 win over Dimitar Kuzmanov of Bulgaria.

Another Australian James McCabe, who came through qualifiers, also booked his berth in the semi-finals, beating Harold Mayot France 6-3, 7-6 (4).