Andhra Pradesh govt ramps up its health infrastructure to test & trace aggressively to control COVID-19

The Andhra Pradesh Government is going ahead with a multi-pronged strategy to control COVID-19. When the State Government has ramped up its health infrastructure to test and trace aggressively and provide timely treatment.

Andhra Pradesh is testing at least 70,000 to 80,000 for COVID daily. Thus, early testing in the state has helped to maintain a low mortality rate. A record number of over 84.27 Lakh samples have been tested in Andhra pradesh so far.

Two thousand seven hundred and forty five more COVID-19 positive cases were recorded, when tested at least 85,364 samples in Andhra Pradesh during the last 24 hours. Two thousand and two hundred and ninety two persons recovered and were discharged from various COVID hospitals in the state during the past 24 hrs time as per the State COVID Nodal Officer, Vijayawada.

A total of 8,35,953 COVID positive cases have been recorded so far in Andhra Pradesh and 8,07,318 persons have been recovered and discharged from various COVID hospitals across the state. Presently, 21,878 persons are under treatment. The death toll has gone up to 6,757.

