Andhra Pradesh govt announces cash reward to PV Sindhu

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed the Officials to extend Cash Reward to “Telugu Tejam” and ace shuttler P.V. Sindhu for winning bronze medal in Tokyo Olympics as per the State Sports Policy. PV. Sindhu had met the Chief Minister before leaving for the mega event and the AP Govt. has sanctioned two acres of land for setting up Badminton Academy at Visakhapatnam.
The State Govt. as per Sports policy, would give away a cash reward of Rs. 75 Lakhs for winning Gold Medal in Olympics, Rs. 50 Lakhs for winning Silver Medal and Rs. 30 Lakhs for Broze Medal. There has been an overwhelming response on PV Singu’s victory in Tokyo Olympics across two Telugu States