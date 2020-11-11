Andhra Pradesh Govt allows bursting of Green firecrackers only for two hours on Deewali

India’s latest rocket PSLVC49 lifts off successfully
AMN

The Andhra Pradesh Government has given permission for bursting of Green firecrackers only for two hours on Deewali festival, which falls on the 14th of November this year.

As per an official release, crackers should be burst only between 8 P.M. and 10 P.M. and the government has issued guidelines for the sale of firecrackers.

The decision has been taken in view of the rising levels of pollution, while adhering to the guidelines issued by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) to decrease air pollution.

Following the NGT guidelines, the State Government has permitted for selling and bursting of green crackers only.

Keeping in view the Corona virus pandemic guidelines for the sale of firecrackers stated that there should be at least 10-feet gap between each shop.

Customers should maintain a six-feet distance when maintaining a line during purchase of firecrackers.

The State Government has also strictly instructed sellers not to keep sanitizers near the firecrackers as it poses a danger.

Instead they recommended to keep soaps and water for use.

