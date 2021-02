AMN

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan has congratulated scientists of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for accomplishing the mission with successful launch of the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle-C51 (PSLV-C51) and placing 19 satellites including Amazonia-1 of Brazil in sun synchronous orbit. Governor Harichandan hailed the scientists for the 53rd flight of PSLV C-51, the first commercial mission in 2021 and said the mission has added another feather in the cap of ISRO.