Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan congratulates Karnam Malleswari

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan congratulated Karnam Malleswari, the first and the only Indian woman weightlifter to win an Olympic medal, as the Vice Chancellor of the first Sports University by the Delhi government. Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan said Karnam Malleswari became an household name in the country after she won the Bronze medal in weightlifting at the 2000 Sydney Olympics.

The Governor said Karnam Malleswari is an inspiration to women in the country, having won 29 International medals including 11 gold medals in the World Championships, Asian Weightlifting Championships etc. and has been conferred the Arjuna Award, Padma Award and Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award.

Governor Harichandan said it is a proud moment for the people of Andhra Pradesh that Karnam Malleswari, who hails from Srikakulam district in Andhra Pradesh has been appointed as the Vice Chancellor of the first Sports University in the country by the Delhi government.