Andhra Pradesh Global Investors Summit (GIS) to begin in Visakhapatnam

AMN / Visakhapatnam

In a bid to attract foreign investors in the state, the Andhra Pradesh Government is organising a two-day Global Investors Summit (GIS), 2023 in Visakhapatnam on March 3 and 4.

Chief Minister, Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will inaugurate the Summit tomorrow. An exhibition related to Industries in the AP State will be displayed during the GIS.

Andhra Pradesh Industries Minister, Gudivada Amarnath while addressing media persons on Tuesday at Visakhapatnam said that investors from 25 countries will be taking part in the Summit. He said they would let the world know about the investment opportunities in Andhra Pradesh.

The two-day summit is expected to host over 20 business sessions and several industrial dignitaries are to be present at the summit. The GIS will focus on 13 sectors which will include aerospace, defense, automobile, food processing, electronics, IT, healthcare and medical equipment, textile, infrastructure, tourism, renewable energy, skill development, etc.

Some of the participating delegates are scheduled to speak during the morning session on the first day of the Summit. This will be followed by the signing of MoUs. Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy is also scheduled to interact with the industrialists.

Several cultural programmes and entertainment were arranged for the participants at the GIS. A range of MoUs is expected to be signed on the second day of the Global Investors Summit.

Earlier, speaking at the International Diplomatic Alliance meet in Delhi, CM Jagan assured the investors that he was ready to provide any kind of support on behalf of the government to set up industries. He said that Andhra Pradesh has a long coastal belt and is the fastest-growing in the country with a growth rate of 11.43 percent.

The CM said that the Andhra Pradesh government permits industries within 21 days through a single desk system.

Andhra Pradesh has three industrial corridors: the Visakhapatnam-Chennai Industrial Corridor (VCIC), the Chennai-Bengaluru Industrial Corridor (CBIC), and the Hyderabad-Bengaluru Industrial Corridor, all of which have the best infrastructure in industrial parks in various locations.