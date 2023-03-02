इंडियन आवाज़     02 Mar 2023 03:35:34      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Andhra Pradesh Global Investors Summit (GIS) to begin in Visakhapatnam

Leave a comment
Published On: By
Image

AMN / Visakhapatnam

In a bid to attract foreign investors in the state, the Andhra Pradesh Government is organising a two-day Global Investors Summit (GIS), 2023 in Visakhapatnam on March 3 and 4.

Chief Minister, Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will inaugurate the Summit tomorrow. An exhibition related to Industries in the AP State will be displayed during the GIS.

Andhra Pradesh Industries Minister, Gudivada Amarnath while addressing media persons on Tuesday at Visakhapatnam said that investors from 25 countries will be taking part in the Summit. He said they would let the world know about the investment opportunities in Andhra Pradesh.

Image

The two-day summit is expected to host over 20 business sessions and several industrial dignitaries are to be present at the summit. The GIS will focus on 13 sectors which will include aerospace, defense, automobile, food processing, electronics, IT, healthcare and medical equipment, textile, infrastructure, tourism, renewable energy, skill development, etc.

Some of the participating delegates are scheduled to speak during the morning session on the first day of the Summit. This will be followed by the signing of MoUs. Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy is also scheduled to interact with the industrialists.

Several cultural programmes and entertainment were arranged for the participants at the GIS. A range of MoUs is expected to be signed on the second day of the Global Investors Summit.

Earlier, speaking at the International Diplomatic Alliance meet in Delhi, CM Jagan assured the investors that he was ready to provide any kind of support on behalf of the government to set up industries. He said that Andhra Pradesh has a long coastal belt and is the fastest-growing in the country with a growth rate of 11.43 percent.

The CM said that the Andhra Pradesh government permits industries within 21 days through a single desk system.

Andhra Pradesh has three industrial corridors: the Visakhapatnam-Chennai Industrial Corridor (VCIC), the Chennai-Bengaluru Industrial Corridor (CBIC), and the Hyderabad-Bengaluru Industrial Corridor, all of which have the best infrastructure in industrial parks in various locations.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

بہار: بھوجپور میں دو روزہ موٹے اناجوں کےمہوتسو کا انعقاد

AMN / BHOJPUR بہار،بھوجپور میں 28 فروری سے 1 مارچ 2023 تک دو روزہ موٹ ...

شہروں کے نام بدلنے پر سپریم کورٹ کی سرزنش پر ’یوایم آئی‘ نے خوشی ظاہر کی

نئی دہلی۔ یونائیٹڈ مسلم آف انڈیا (یو ایم آئی) کے جنرل سکریٹ ...

ہندوستان کے کئی حصوں میں غیر معمولی درجہ حرارت کے پیش نظر ہیٹ ویو ایڈوائزری جاری- Heatwave

ہندوستان کے کئی حصوں میں غیر معمولی درجہ حرارت کے پیش نظر ہیٹ ...

MARQUEE

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

Both the baby and Zahhad, who delivered the child, are doing well, Zahhad’s partner Ziya Paval said. However ...

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

Staff Reporter With Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off, the World’s Longest River Cruise-MV G ...

PM flags off World’s Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

PM flags off World’s Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

"India has great potential in waterways transport" MV Ganga Vilas began its journey from Varanasi and to tr ...

MEDIA

Rajesh Malhotra takes charge as Principal Director General, PIB

Staff Reporter Senior Indian Information Service officer Rajesh Malhotra today, assumed the charge of Princ ...

I-T survey on BBC: Income, profits not commensurate with operations in India, says Govt

AMN / WEB DESKAn income Tax Department survey on BBC has revealed that despite substantial consumption of cont ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

ISRO successfully conducts flight test of cryogenic engine for Chandrayan-3 mission

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has successfully conducted the flight acceptance hot test of the ...

Govt will promote Industry-driven Start-Ups to create jobs: Dr Jitendra Singh

Sudhir Kumar / New Delhi Union Minister for Science and Technology Dr Jitendra Singh on Sunday said that go ...

@Powered By: Logicsart