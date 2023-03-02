Andhra Pradesh CM to inaugurate the Global Investors Summit tomorrow

AMN

The Andhra Pradesh State Government is organising a two-day Global Investors Summit (GIS), 2023 in Visakhapatnam on March 3 and 4 for the first time. Chief Minister, Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will inaugurate the Summit tomorrow. An exhibition related to Industries in the AP State will be displayed during the GIS.

Andhra Pradesh Industries Minister, Gudivada Amarnath while addressing media persons on Tuesday at Visakhapatnam said that investors from 25 countries will be taking part in the Summit. He said they would let the world know about the investment opportunities in Andhra Pradesh.