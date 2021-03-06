Andhra Pradesh CM launches AP Fact Check website, Twitter account

AMN / HYDERBAD

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S .Jagan Mohan Reddy has launched the AP Fact Check website and Twitter account at his camp office yesterday. Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that with malicious propaganda spread in the media and on social media, the State Government has launched the website in a bid to curb such false news.

He directed the authorities to take action against such half-truths. He stressed on the need to identify where these campaigns originate and take legal action. He said no one should spread misinformation to mislead people about the welfare schemes that the Government is taking seriously, and also about the institutions involved.