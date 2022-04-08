Andhra Pradesh: CM Jagan Reddy dissolves Cabinet, to bring in New Ministers

AMN \ WEB DESK

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has dissolved his Council of Ministers to bring in new ministers. The matter to this effect was discussed in the Cabinet meeting yesterday. The Ministers have submitted their resignation letters in the proper format. The New Ministers will take oath on April 11th, 2022, sources said.

The New cabinet is likely to have representation from each of the newly formed 26 districts and the Chief Minister is looking at the other parameters also in giving away the portfolios.

Mr. Reddy is likely to meet Governor today to hand over the finalized list of names who will be sworn in as ministers.