Andhra Pradesh: CM Jagan Mohan Reddy reshuffle his Cabinet, inducts 14 new faces, retained 11

AMN / WEB DESK

Andhra Pradesh, Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday reconstituted the State Cabinet, inducting 14 new faces and re-inducting 11 from his old team.

Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan administered the oath of office and secrecy to 25 members of the Cabinet at a public function near the State Secretariat in the Capital City of Amaravathi. No one from the Legislative Council has been inducted into the Cabinet.

The latest Council of Ministers has been constituted solely on caste and community lines, with the lion’s share of 10 berths going to Backward Classes. The Cabinet has four women members, one up from the previous.

Senior politician and veteran Legislator Dharmana Prasada Rao from north coastal AP, Srikakulam has also been taken into the Cabinet. Of all the 26 Districts in the state, at least seven did not find any representation in the new Cabinet. The ruling YSR Congress described it as the ‘Social Cabinet’, with about 70 percent representation to the BCs including SC, ST, and minority communities. When Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy formed his first Cabinet in June 2019, he announced that he would undertake a revamp after two and half years (Dec 2021) and bring in 90 percent new faces, retaining only 10 percent. Eleven of the previous Ministers have been brought back, who were made to resign on 7th of this month.