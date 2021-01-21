Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy flags off Mobile Dispensing Units

AMN

Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy flagged off Mobile Dispensing Units/ Door to door Delivery Vehicles in Vijayawada today in Andhra Pradesh. As many as 9,260 of such vehicles will supply ration with quality rice at the door steps of ration card beneficiaries across the state.

The State Government has come forward with the door delivery programme with a view to supply quality rice and also other essential commodities. As promised in his Padayatra, Mr Reddy has taken up this initiative to supply quality rice to the BPL people.