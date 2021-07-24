Andhra Pradesh: BIEAP 2nd Year Results Declared

AMN

The Board of Intermediate Examination of Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) has released the AP Inter Second Year results , 2021 yesterday. Announcing the results in Amaravathi, Education Minister Dr. Adimulapu Suresh said that all the Second Year Inter students have been declared passed and promoted. The Minister said that the examinations have already been cancelled as per the directions of the Supreme Court and the Practical Tests were conducted in compliance with the COVID rules and protocols.

The Minister said that the results have been declared where the SSC marks will be given 30 per cent weightage, while 11th marks will be given 70 per cent. For the SSC, the Board will take into account the students’ grades in Social Science and Maths, he added. The students who failed in the first year are passed and promoted. The Minister also said, if students are dissatisfied with these results, they are ready to conduct examinations for them after the COVID situation in the state is improved. The Minister clarified that the SSC results will be announced in the coming week.

Following the Supreme Court of India’s insistence, the AP Government agreed to cancel the Class 12th examinations