Andhra Pradesh all set to reopen schools from November 2 onwards

AMN

All’s set to reopen the Schools in Andhra Pradesh from November 2nd onwards for classes 1st to 12th. The AP State Government has decided that schools will function for half-day for November and students will be then sent home after midday meals.

The Schools will conduct classes on alternative days for the students.

Odd numbered grades will be held on one day, while students of even-numbered grades would be held on the other day.

Along with the health department, the School Education Department is also preparing an action plan for conducting classes.

AP Education Minister, Adimulapu Suresh said that, all the precautionary steps have been initiated while reopening the Schools from 2nd November.

All the medical facilities will be kept available at schools and there would be Special Corona classes to the students , the Minister added.

However, there has been a mixed response from the parents on the reopening of the Schools in the AP State from 2nd November.