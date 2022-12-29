Andhra Pradesh: 7 people killed in stampede during TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu’s roadshow at Kandukuru Nellore district

AMN

In Andhra Pradesh, at least seven people were killed and five others seriously injured in a stampede during Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief Chandrababu Naidu’s roadshow at Kandukuru Nellore district last evening. The injured were admitted to a nearby hospital. Three of the TDP workers died after falling into an open drain while four others were crushed to death .

The TDP chief announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh each to the next of the kin of the deceased. Mr Naidu cancelled his programme and was rushed to the hospital. He also consoled the bereaved families at the hospital and promised to stand by them.