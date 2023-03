AMN

Andhra Pradesh Governor S. Abdul Nazeer has congratulated the ISRO scientists for the successful launch of the heaviest payload rocket mission LVM3-M3 OneWeb India-2 carrying 36 satellites from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota, today, 26th. Governor Abdul Nazeer has said that ISRO has added another feather to its cap by successfully accomplishing the mission and wished them to achieve many more such successful missions in the future.