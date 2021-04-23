Andaman & Nicobar Islands makes 7-day home quarantine compulsory for all incoming passengers

AMN
In Andaman & Nicobar Islands, all incoming passengers from the mainland will have to undergo compulsory seven days home quarantine irrespective of being tested negative from tomorrow. All passengers going to Swaraj and Shaheed Dweep and Little Andaman will also undergo compulsory home quarantine for 10 days. The violation will attract a fine of 5000 rupees each time. The district administration of South Andaman has issued an order today in this regard.
Further, more restrictions have been imposed in order to contain the spread of Virus. All parks, sports activities, playgrounds, stadiums and swimming pools will remain temporarily closed for four weeks.
Inter district convoy playing on Andaman Trunk Road between South and N&M Andaman have also been suspended on Saturday-Sunday till further order except emergency case.
All tourists activities have already been suspended for a month from 22nd April. Nine containment zones have been declared in and around Port Blair in wake of spike in Corona cases in South Andaman district.