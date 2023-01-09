Anahat Singh clinches Girls U-15 squash title at British Junior Open tournament in Birmingham

@BJOsquash

Indian squash prodigy Anahat Singh clinched the girls Under-15 squash title at the most prestigious British Junior Open tournament in Birmingham.

The 14-year-old defeated Sohaila Hazem of Egypt, 3-1 in the final. Despite the first set being closely contested, she took the lead and won the tournament.

The British Junior Open is held in January every year in the UK where all the best players from all over the world compete to win the coveted title. This year it was held after a Covid-induced gap of two years from the 4th to the 8th of January.