AMU to take prompt action in student violence case

Aligarh, December 28: Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) has announced strict action against students found guilty of violence, bullying and troublemaking.

“A couple of weeks ago when a student was severely injured in a clash that broke out between two students, the guilty was identified and punished with suspension. The accused was also taken in the police custody and a First Information Report (FIR) was lodged in the local police station”, said an official.

The University Proctor, Prof Mohd Wasim Ali said, “The University is running smoothly, classes for the first semester are going on in full swing and the examinations of the third semester are being conducted. No one will be allowed to vitiate the peaceful atmosphere”.      

In the recent scuffle at the Badminton Court in a residential hall, in which some students clashed; the warden and other authorities immediately reached there and tried to resolve the issue. The university has constituted a fact-finding committee for investigating the matter.

“Since, preventing and defusing acts of violence is the top priority of the university and we understand that physical assaults not only harm the victims, but also negatively impact their physical and psychological health; we assure that an effective time bound enquiry to ascertain the facts and circumstances will be taken to investigate the act of violence. The university authorities will follow the procedures that promote safety, and implement security of all students under threat from hooligans”, said the Proctor.

