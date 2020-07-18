AMU condemns harassment of a girl student

AMN / Aligarh

In the ongoing controversy regarding alleged harassment of a girl student with comments on social media for forcing her to wear hijab, Aligarh Muslim University clarified that there is no dress code in the University.

AMU’s official spokesperson Prof Shafey Kidwai informed that no official dress code is applicable in the campus.

Regarding the controversy over the incident where a female student was allegedly asked to wear brass veil and was threatened with indecent remarks the university clarified, “such incidents have no place in the University and society. We condemn such incidents. The proctor will issue a show cause notice to the student who has written objectionable remarks on social media regarding one female student.”