Delhi records 1,573 new COVID 19 cases, recovery rate 80%
Income Tax Dept. facilitates new functionality for banks and post offices
Donald Trump finally wears mask in public as Covid cases rise globally
US Education Chief Presses for Reopening Schools
Iran: ‘Human Error’ Caused Ukraine Crash
Amitabh, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Test Positive for COVID
Govt advises cautious use of Remdesivir, Tocilizumab for Covid-19 treatment
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     18 Jul 2020 03:31:16      انڈین آواز

AMU condemns harassment of a girl student

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / Aligarh

In the ongoing controversy regarding alleged harassment of a girl student with comments on social media for forcing her to wear hijab, Aligarh Muslim University clarified that there is no dress code in the University.

AMU’s official spokesperson Prof Shafey Kidwai informed that no official dress code is applicable in the campus.

Regarding the controversy over the incident where a female student was allegedly asked to wear brass veil and was threatened with indecent remarks the university clarified, “such incidents have no place in the University and society. We condemn such incidents. The proctor will issue a show cause notice to the student who has written objectionable remarks on social media regarding one female student.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

NRAI Announces Dates of National Camp for Olympic Core Group Shooters

Harpal Singh Bedi National Rifle Association of India (NRAI), has decided to hold Camp for the 34 Olympic C ...

Sports School announces National Football Scholarship program with Bengaluru FC

HSB / Bengaluru The Sports School, in association with Bengaluru FC (BFC), today announced a scholarship pr ...

Ad

خبرنامہ

جناح کے دو قومی نظریے کے سخت مخالف تھے عبدالقیوم انصاری

ولادت : یکم جولائی 1905ء ۔ وفات : 18 جنوری 1973ئ مجاہدآزادی عبدال ...

کووڈ-19 کے وبائی دورمیں اردو میڈیا کا صحت مند کردار

قومی اردو کونسل کے زیر اہتمام’وبائی دور میں اردو میڈیا کا کر ...

خواجہ کی شان میں گستاخی : شرم تم کو مگر نہیں آتی

!خواجہ کی شان میں گستاخی تم کو بربادی تک نہ پہنچا دے مولانا ...

TECH AWAAZ

UK bans its companies from sourcing 5G equipment from Chinese Huawei

WEB DESK The UK has banned its companies from sourcing 5G equipment from Chinese telecom company Huawei. Th ...

IIT Kanpur develops UV sanitizing device ‘SHUDDH’ to make room COVID free

AMN / KANPUR Imagineering Laboratory department of IIT Kanpur has developed an Ultraviolet (UV) sanitizing ...

MARQUEE

J&K govt issues guidelines for arrival of tourists; Tourism sector to open in phased manner

J&K govt issues guidelines for arrival of tourists; Tourism sector to open in phased manner

WEB DESK The Jammu and Kashmir government has issued guidelines for arrival of tourists in the union territ ...

All centrally protected monuments open in non- containment zones

All centrally protected monuments open in non- containment zones

AMN Government has decided to open all the Centrally protected monuments by completely abiding with safety ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!