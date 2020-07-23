AMU becomes UN-GGIM member

Aligarh

Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) has become the first Indian university to get the membership of the United Nations Global Geospatial Information Management (UN-GGIM).With this membership, AMU will play a role in promoting international cooperation in the field of global geospatial information management through its Interdisciplinary Department of Remote Sensing and GIS Applications.

AMU is among 49 educational institutions from all over the world to be given the UN-GGIM membership. The list of members includes the Ivy League, Harvard University and other eminent centres of learning such as the University of California and University of Melbourne.

Professor Tariq Mansoor, Vice-chancellor has congratulated the AMU faculty for their rigorous research as it enabled the university to get the coveted membership in its centenary year.

“As UN-GGIM member, AMU will assist the development and management of global geospatial information and promote its use to address global issues, while working on the highest and widest utility in service of people, planet, prosperity, peace and partnership,” said Prof Qazi Mazhar Ali, Chairman, Interdisciplinary Department of Remote Sensing and GIS Applications.

He added that the membership will enable the University to organise national and international academic events for analysis of geospatial information data, collection and training for achieving sustainable development goals.

Prof Qazi and Dr Rizwan Ahmad will be working as Primary Point of Contact and Second Point of Contact for communications and activities with the UN-GGIM. Prof Akram Javed has been appointed as the lead delegate for meeting the common objectives of UN-GGIM and the Interdisciplinary Department of Remote Sensing and GIS Applications.

Prof Qazi initiated the proposed Expression of Interest (EOI) for the membership earlier in May.. AMU was finally selected as a member after a ballot procedure held at the University of Melbourne.