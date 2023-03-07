इंडियन आवाज़     07 Mar 2023 10:57:05      انڈین آواز
AMP’s North India NGO Conference deliberates on Economic Development of Indian Muslims

The conference focuses shaping the community development agenda for the future and opening new gateways for success 

AMN / LUCKNOW

The Association of Muslim Professionals (AMP)’s 2-day North India NGO Conference concluded in Lucknow on  Sunday, 5th March 2023.

The Conference was the first of its kind action-oriented meeting in North India where prominent community leaders, Government representatives, social leaders, thinkers, top development sector professionals, civil society activists & NGOs in huge numbers sat together and deliberated on Community Development and Nation Building agenda for the next 25 years as well for the immediate action plan. 

500+ delegates from 150+ North Indian districts attended this conference covering almost all aspirational districts of North India. 50+ prominent speakers joined the conference from across the country and they were impressed to see the huge numbers of the participants.

On the 1st day of the Conference, besides the inaugural programme, many important sessions were held like; Special Presentation: Poverty Alleviation through Government Schemes;  Importance of Education & its Role in shaping the Future of Community; Economic Development of Indian Muslims – Creating A Roadmap; Agenda for 2047 – From Underrated to Acclaimed, which were addressed by noted speakers such as by U Nisar Ahmed IPS (Retd) & Chairman – National Centre For Research & Development, Bangalore; Syed Saud Akhtar, Registrar – Jamia Hamdard, Delhi, Shakaib Azhar Chaudhary, Head – Digital & Operational transformation, IDP IELTS, South Asia, ​Sameer Ahmed Siddiqui, Motivational Speaker & IAS Coach and Fahad Rahmani CEO – Rahmani Program of Excellence, Rahmani30, among others.

On the 2nd day of the Conference on Sunday, various other important sessions were held including those for Women & Youth. The first session was on the theme of Partnership and Collaboration – The Only Way Forward, followed by Zakat and Awqaaf: Divine Tools for Empowerment, and NGO Capacity Building – Reinforcing the Foundation (Compliances, CSR etc). These sessions were adressed by eminent speakers such as; Aasif Mujtaba Founder & Director – Miles2Smile Foundation, Abdul Subhan Founder & MD – Falcon Group of Institutions, Dr. Syed Zafar Mehmood President – Zakat Foundation of India (ZFI), Dr. Salman Asad Member, Delhi State Waqf Tribunal, Dr. Jawed Alam Khan, Senior Economist and Dr. Amir Ullah Khan, noted Economist & Professor – MCRHRDI

Presiding over  the event on the 1st day of the Conference, Islamic Centre of India Chairman, Maulana Khalid Rashid Farangimahali said that it was a great pleasure to welcome the  representatives of the many non-government officials from North India working at the grassroots level. He expressed hope  that all the  participants would  share their experiences and  interact  with each other to plan for the future, which will definitely  help the community  to overcome poverty and deprivation. 

 Maulana Safi Haider, Secretary Tanzeemul – Makatib Lucknow, who was the  special guest of the program, said in his address that  this effort by the Association of Muslim Professionals is  very commendable and the society  can be uplifted  only by bringing Non-governmental institutions (NGOs) on one platform.  

Aamir Edresy, President – AMP, in his address said that through  this conference, AMP has tried to focus on 200 minority-dominant districts of the  country where a large section of the  community is  deprived & backward and thus needs to be brought at par with  other communities.  AMP plans  to   harness the power of  individual NGOs to Collaborate  and collectively contribute in improving the  educational and social conditions of the community to the next level. To further this mission, AMP will organize  regional conferences  at other parts of the Country, where social leaders and  NGOs  from respective regions will also be connected with.  

Farooq Siddiqui, AMP NGO Connect Head, while highlighting the features and benefits of NGO Connect, said that  through  this conference, AMP will partner and collaborate with minority institutions from all over the  country for the  development of the community and the nation. Intended to  bring social  organizations (NGOs)  on one platform, he  further said the North India NGO Conference is the  first step  in this direction, which will lead to cooperation and partnership to  bring about much-needed change  for the community. 

A special session for women entitled Women’s Engagement and their Important and Equal role in Community Development was addressed by Prof. Ghazala Jameel, JNU, New Delhi and Dr. Arvinder A. Ansari, Prof., JMI, New Delhi among others. A session for Youth titled Mining Young Talent & Polishing Them for Nation Building through Institutes of National Importance (INIs) was addressed by esteemed speakers such as Anees Kutty Founder & Director – Anees Defence Career Institute, Pune, Dr. Md. Athar Ansari, Associate Professor of Pediatrics – Nalanda Medical College Hospital, Patna and Prof S M Raza, Branch Head – Allen Career Institute, Delhi among others.

The  inaugural session was moderated by AMP  Central Zone Head Syed  Shoaib and AMP-USA   President, Mohammad Shahanshah Ansari presented the vote of  thanks. In the closing session, prominent physician Prof. Kausar Usman, Dr. Abdul Ahad Siddiqui, Founder Director of Pulse Hospital Lucknow and Chairman of White Hall Group of Institutions and Aamir Edresy President – Association of Muslim Professionals, among other expressed their views.  On both the days, the program ended with the National Anthem.

