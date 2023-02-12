AMP NGO Conference for North India to be held in Lucknow

It is An AMP initiative to connect & engage with NGOs

Social Leaders are the face, backbone and assets of any community, who play a key role in motivating and leading the community to the heights of progress and empowerment. Social leaders protect freedom, preserve peace, and ensure prosperity for as many people as possible. Social Leadership means devoting one’s life and talents to improving society regardless of social standing, wealth, or privilege.

Social Leaders and their Organisations (NGOs) play a great role in shaping an equitable World, lifting human beings from the depths of Despair into a realm of Hope and Joy. This individual brilliance if brought together on one platform of Collaboration would yield results that can change the World.

Association of Muslim Professionals (AMP) thus started its NGO Connect project a few years ago with the aim of harnessing the power of Individual NGOs into a Collaborative Movement of Change. We are connected with 5000+ NGOs across India who we help in capacity building and implementing AMP’s social welfare programmes. We now intend to take this initiative to the next level by focusing on the 200 Backward Minority-dominated Districts of the Country where a large segment of the Community is marginalised and needs to be brought at par with other communities’ social indicators.

Conference Objectives:

The objective behind organising this conference is to;

Plan for the future of the Community

Help in the capacity-building of NGOs

Collaborate to bring about the Change we all desire

Network and share individual success stories

Share useful information on Minority-related issues and Govt. schemes from all over India. –

Execute AMP Projects along with interested NGOs in their respective Geographies

We are confident that this activity will go a long way in building the confidence and strength required by us to take the Community Development to the next level. We also hope this endeavour of Collectivism and Collaboration will bring Unity and Strength within the Community and lead to Progress and Nation-Building InshaAllah!

In order to take this mission forward, AMP will be holding Zonal Conferences, where Social Leaders and NGOs from the respective zones will come together and Collaborate to lay out a Roadmap to uplift the socio-economic status of the Community.

North India Conference:

The first of these Zonal Conferences will be held in North India (UP, Bihar, Uttarkhand & Jharkhand), where many of these Muslim-concentrated districts are situated. These are densely populated with the Muslim Ummah and are quite backward, hence we have decided to start where the intervention is needed most. We will be discussing all the issues related to minorities’ development and progress, and how their inclusion in the national mainstream will only lead to real Nation-Building.

The Conference will be held at Lucknow, on 4th & 5th of March, 2023, and will be also attended by Ulemas, Policy Makers, Academicians, Intellectuals and Civil Society Activists of National Stature. We are also confident that representatives of more than 500 NGOs from Northern India, working at the ground level would participate to share their experiences and interact with each other for future planning of the direction that the Community needs to take Insha’Allah.

Association of Muslim Professionals (AMP) is a non-profit organization of professional Muslims who have come together to perform their bit for the welfare of the of the Society and the Nation through Education and Empowerment. AMP is a Section 8 Company (Non-Profit) registered under Companies Act 2013, with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA).

The above objectives are achieved by providing assistance to needy Individuals – Females & Males, irrespective of Caste, Creed and Religion.

Islamic Centre of India is a Religious, Cultural, Social and Educational place. An educational institute with the name of Darool-Uloom-Farangimahal is situated inside the campus with Hostel facility and a Mosque. Office of Markazi Chand Committee and Dar-ul-Qaza are also situated there. A free Library, where a lot of IAS aspirants came on daily basis too is based on the premises. This Unit is Run by Zakat Foundation.

