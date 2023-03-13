AMP and World Memon Organisation organise Mega Job Fair in Nanded

AMN / Nanded

Association of Muslim Professionals (AMP) in association with World Memon

Organisation (WMO), Nanded City Chapter, Memon Community Trust Nanded

(MCTN) and Nanded Youth Memon Committee (NYMC), organised a free Mega Job

Fair on Saturday, 11 th March, 2023, for the needy Youth of Nanded City.



There was an enthusiastic response to the Job Fair as more than 900 candidates turned

up. 25 Corporates and Recruiters from across various industries participated in this Job

Fair with more than 2,000 vacancies. At the end of the day, 495 Candidates were

shortlisted for the next round of interviews.



The Job Fair was held at Hyder Garden, Degloor Naka, Nanded and was inaugurated by

officials from WMO, MCTN, NYMC, Team AMP and others who were also present on the

occasion.



Adv. Yameen Thara, City Chairman – WMO Nanded, while opening the job fair said

“There is rising unemployment in Nanded. The youth said we have degree but we cannot

get jobs in Corporates and this led us to think. WMO Mumbai had done many Job Fairs

with AMP and we thus decided to boldly try it in Nanded. I ’am immensely pleased that our

initiative with AMP has borne fruit and we hope that this Job Fair will go a long way in

helping the youth of Nanded.”



Mohsin Nathani, President – MCTN said “It was a big Challenge getting the Corporates to

come to Nanded as the Job Fairs are usually done in Metro cities. We took it up and

manage to get Corporates from other cities like Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad etc. to come

here with the help from AMP.”



Adv. Ahmed Memon, Treasurer – MCTN and one of the important resources behind the

Job Fair said that they were planning to do a WMO Conclave in March where multiple

events were planned for the Youth. Since we had been planning to do a job fair for quite

sometime, we decided that this was the right time to organise it. We are pleased that we

took the initiative and have been successful with great help from AMP.



Syed Nashit, Core Member – AMP said “At AMP, we believe in action more than discussion

and endless planning and thus today we have multiple projects right from School and

College Students to the Unemployed as well as Professionals. We have been empowering

needy youths by organising Job Fairs, Job Drives & Employability Training Programmes

since the last 10 years.”

Mr. Shahid Haider, Head – AMP Employment Assistance Cell said “One of our objectives

is to provide Job opportunities to needy youth and help in making them self-sufficient and

thus contribute to Nation Building. We have already organised more than 70 Job Fairs and

400 Job Drives all across India and in the process helped place 35,000+ candidates in

various Corporates till date.”

The Job Fair was thus conducted to help educated unemployed youths get placed in

reputed mainstream Corporates and to provide opportunities to the needy without any

discrimination of caste, community and creed.