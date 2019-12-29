Amitabh Bachchan receives Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Staff Writer / New Delhi

President Ram Nath Kovind today gave away Dadasaheb Phalke to Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan at a function at Rashtrapati Bhawan.

Mr Bachhan expressed gratitude towards government, Information and Broadcasting Ministry and all the jury members after being conferred with the Award.

Mr Bachhan had skipped the National Film Awards ceremony due to ill health.

The award, named after Dhundiraj Govind Phalke who is revered as the father of Indian cinema, was instituted in 1969. Amitabh Bachhan made his debut in Hindi film industry in the same year with “Saat Hindustani”.

Considered the highest honour for an artiste in Indian cinema, the award comprises a Swarna Kamal medallion, a shawl, and a cash prize of 10 lakh rupees. It was conferred upon late actor Vinod Khanna in 2017.