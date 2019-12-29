FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     29 Dec 2019 11:04:05      انڈین آواز
Ad

Amitabh Bachchan receives Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Leave a comment
Published On: By

Staff Writer / New Delhi

President Ram Nath Kovind today gave away Dadasaheb Phalke to Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan at a function at Rashtrapati Bhawan.

Mr Bachhan expressed gratitude towards government, Information and Broadcasting Ministry and all the jury members after being conferred with the Award.

Mr Bachhan had skipped the National Film Awards ceremony due to ill health.

The award, named after Dhundiraj Govind Phalke who is revered as the father of Indian cinema, was instituted in 1969. Amitabh Bachhan made his debut in Hindi film industry in the same year with “Saat Hindustani”.

Considered the highest honour for an artiste in Indian cinema, the award comprises a Swarna Kamal medallion, a shawl, and a cash prize of 10 lakh rupees. It was conferred upon late actor Vinod Khanna in 2017.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Ad

SPORTS

Hockey India announces Coaching Education Pathway

HSB / New Delhi Hockey India on Sunday announced the launch of its India Coaching Education Pathway which ...

Koneru Humpy becomes Women’s World Rapid Chess Champion

AMN Indian grandmaster Koneru Humpy has become the 2019 Women's World Rapid Champion. She defeated China's ...

Boxing: Mary Kom ends controversy beat Nikhat in Olympic Qualifiers

Harpal Singh Bedi Putting an end to the long-drawn controversy and acrimonious debate. six-time World champion ...

ART & CULTURE

Renowned Hindi author Ganga Prasad Vimal died in road accident

AMN / WEB DESK Renowned Hindi author Ganga Prasad Vimal was killed in a road accident in Sri Lanka. His dau ...

Sahitya Akademi announces annual Award

AMN Sahitya Akademi today announced its annual Award- 2019 in 23 languages. In Hindi, Nand Kishore has b ...

Ad

MARQUEE

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

AMN The Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corporation, IRCTC, will operate and manage luxury train, Golden ...

Qutub Minar glitters amid LED illumination

Qutub Minar glitters amid LED illumination

  QUTUB MINAR Staff Reporter / New Delhi The historic Qutb Minar came alive ...

CINEMA /TV/ ART

Amitabh Bachchan receives Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Amitabh Bachchan receives Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Staff Writer / New Delhi President Ram Nath Kovind today gave away Dadasaheb Phalke to Veteran actor Am ...

Vice President presents 66th National Film Awards

Vice President presents 66th National Film Awards

Gujarati movie Hellaro gets best feature film award SUDHIR KUMAR / NEW DELHI Vice President M Venkai ...

Ad

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!