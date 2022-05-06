FreeCurrencyRates.com

Amit Shah visits India-Bangladesh border area of Teen Bigha, interacts with BSF personnel

AMN

The Union Minister Amit Shah visited the Tin Bigha Corridor the Indo-Bangladesh border in Mekhliganj of Cooch Behar district of West Bengal and held a meeting with the Border Security Force officials. He was accompanied by the State Opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari, State BJP President, Shri Sukanta Majumder and MP Nishith Pramanik.

Mr Shah spoke to the BSF Jawans for quite some time. Later, he visited the local Border Out Post at Jigabari in Kuchalibari and also reviewed the border situation.

Meanwhile due to the mysterious death of a BJP worker in Kolkata today, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has cancelled all welcome events planned for him in the city today. Mr Shah is likely to visit the deceased worker’s residence at Chitpur straight from the airport.

A BJP Yuva Morcha leader Arjun Chaurasia was found hanging this morning and the BJP leaders are alleging that the TMC is behind the death. This news has led to a massive political turmoil in the area.

